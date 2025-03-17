New Jersey Duo Stopped and Caught with “Ghost Gun” in Ulster County

I don't know what it is about the New York State Thruway but in recent months it has been a metaphorical gold mine for members of the New York State Police. Gold mine in this case means a hotspot, an active location where New York State Police have successfully made a number of arrests of individuals for various crimes.

Weapons Arrest in Ulster County

This latest incident in what has essentially become an anthology of arrests on the Thruway happened last week on Thursday, March 13, 2025. According to the press release recently issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from State Police (SP) Tarrytown observed a 2009 Volkswagen traveling northbound on the Thruway/I-87 and initiated a traffic stop.

The stop came after observing the vehicle to be in violation of "vehicle and traffic law". At the time the vehicle was traveling through the town of Plattekill and it did comply with Troopers commands to pull over.

Upon pulling the vehicle over, Troopers began their investigation starting with identifying both the driver and passenger. The individuals were identified as 26-year old's Ashley R. Clair and Adreon S. Clair, both of Patterson, New Jersey.

The investigation continued including a search and it was during that time that Troopers discovered an illegal firearm. The firearm was identified as a loaded Polymer80 9mm and it was also confirmed to be a "ghost gun".

Ghost guns in recent years have become a popular weapon choice for criminals, as they are incredibly difficult to trace if at all thanks to their lack of identifying marks like a seral number. Some ghost guns can have their serial numbers scratched out or like in many cases, these guns can simply be made at home with no number to begin with.

Suspects Arrested and Charged

Following the discovery of the ghost gun, both Adreon and Ashley Clair were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Both of the Clair's were processed and charged with the felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C felony) and Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E felony).

Previous Stories: Upstate New York Men Facing Drug Charges After Thruway Stop in Orange County

The press release states that following their processing, both Adreon and Ashley Clair are being held at the Ulster County Centralized Arraignment Court pending their arraignment.

