New Hard Seltzer With Higher Alcohol Coming to the Hudson Valley

Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going any any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol have spiked during the pandemic, as some look for something to occupy their time while being home more often. Now, one the largest and most popular brands of hard seltzers is upping the ante. Get ready for even more alcohol in your beverage this summer.

Complex is reporting that White Claw has introduced its latest drink called Surge. This is not be confused with the old citrus flavored soda, of the same name, from the late 1990s. White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge will feature two new flavors in its variety packs, and boasts an alcohol content of 8%. That is up 3% from the current line of White Claw hard seltzers that are available.

White Claw has experienced tremendous growth and consumers have insatiable appetite for new products. So, for us it was a simple decision to give fans new options they crave with the same great tasting flavor profile we know they love from White Claw.

The move more than likely comes in response to its main competitor; Truly, launching their own version of a higher APV seltzer in March. Aside from some newcomers, a lot of established big names have stepped into the hard seltzer wars. There's White Claw and Truly, but also you've got also Bon & Viv, Sercy, Bud Light, Smirnoff, Henry's, and even Pabst Blue Ribbon just to name a few. Some estimate that the hard seltzer industry will generate $2.5 billion in sales in the United States alone in 2021.

