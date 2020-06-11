New COVID-19 Dashboards to Monitor New York’s Reopening

New York officials released new COVID-19 dashboards they recommend checking daily to see how your region is doing in terms of speeding up or slowing down the reopening process.

On Tuesday, while confirming the Mid-Hudson Region entered Phase 2 of the four-phased COVID-19 reopening plan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also unveiled daily testing results dashboards to complement the early warning dashboard for New Yorkers and local governments to easily track the COVID-19 daily test results by region and county.

He said New York will have the most informed reopening of any state in the country. Cuomo added, reopening is harder than closing because you want to avoid a second wave. Cuomo said most states that reopened got into trouble for reopening too quickly.

"My goal isn't to reopen to where we were before. Life is about going forward. Now we are stronger. Now we are smarter. We are gonna come back better than before," he said on Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing.

Cuomo is continuing to urge New Yorkers to protect themselves from coronavirus. The governor said the data people now need to pay attention to is the day-to-day testing results.

On Wednesday, two new COVID-19 dashboards went live. The "Percentage Positive Results By Region Dashboard" shows test results from each region the day prior, the number of people who tested positive in that region and the percent positive.

For example, the Mid-Hudson Region conducted 7,255 tests on Tuesday which yielded 85 positive results, or 1.2 percent positive.

The "Percentage Positive Results By County Dashboard" shows test results from each county from the day before, the number of people who tested positive in that region and the percent positive.

For example, the "Percentage Positive Results By County Dashboard" gives the following results for Tuesday in the Mid-Hudson Region:

Westchester 1.2% positive



Rockland: 2.3% positive



Orange: 0.9% positive



Dutchess: 0.6% postive



Putnam: 0.7% postive



Sullivan: 1.4% positive



Ulster: 0.5% positive



Total: 1.2% positive

Cuomo believes watching this information daily will show if and where there could be a significant outbreak of coronavirus.