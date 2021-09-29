New Cocktail Bar Takes Over Union Tavern in Poughkeepsie

When one door closes, another door opens. Fans of Market Street in Poughkeepsie are welcoming a new restaurant to the Dutchess County scene.

Back in August, with little to no warning, the incredibly popular Union Tavern permanently closed its doors. Hudson Valley Post reported at the time that "The tavern's social media and website make no mention of the closing" and that the phone number for the business no longer worked.

It looks like 51 Market Street has gotten a makeover and a new restaurant is moving in. Refinery 51 is taking over the 51 Market Street in Poughkeepsie. The Refinery 51 website revisits old memories from Union writing:

You may have memories of clinking glasses with your girlfriends from college or flashbacks of after-hour hangouts on the patio with fire pits. Perhaps 51 Market is where you had your first bartending gig, or your favorite spot to meet your friends before a Bardavon show.

They add that the restaurant industry is always changing and so are they. Refinery 51 asks customers to stop by for a "refined experience." At Refinery 51 you will find boozy gourmet brunches, "eclectic American cuisine," craft cocktails and seasonal and local beers, along with a wide range of wines and spirits.

Former Union Tavern owners, Craig Gioia and Brian Keenan, are also behind the addition of Refinery 51.

According to several social media posts, Refinery 51 will be open the weekend of October 1st. You can take a look at their full menu on their website, Refinery51.com. To make reservations you can call 845-232-5675.

