New Business Now Opening at Abandoned Staples Store in 2025

A Hudson Valley business has been hard at work transforming a former Staples store, but now won't likely be moving in until next year.

It's always good news when a long-time closed store is purchased by someone willing to breathe new life into it. The Hudson Valley still has so many abandoned buildings that have sat vacant for years. While some of them are currently occupied by Spirit Halloween, next month they'll be empty again, just waiting for the next business to come along.

It looks like one of those buildings that have sat empty on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie for years may now be empty for a bit longer.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

New Business Opening Up at Former Staples in Poughkeepsie

We told you five months ago that Planet Fitness was remodeling the Staples Store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from Marist College. The plan was to move the gym from its current location up the road at the Hyde Park border into a new, state-of-the-art facility closer to the school.

At the time, Planet Fitness told us that the new location would be open by the end of September but that date has long come and gone. So what's going on?

A. Boris/Google Maps A. Boris/Google Maps loading...

Planet Fitness Delays Opening at New Poughkeepsie, New York Location

It's unclear what the issue is, but it now appears that Planet Fitness has delayed its move to the new location. As with any construction project, unplanned issues can throw a wrench in the timeline.

Calls to Planet Fitness on the Hyde Park border confirm that the business is still planning to move to its new location, but it most likely won't happen until the beginning of 2025. For now, gym members can still visit the current location at 3675 Albany Post Road while they await the new gym's grand opening this winter.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler