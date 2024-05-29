Construction is currently underway at a building that's been left abandoned for years.

There are several stores throughout the Hudson Valley that have been left vacant for decades. For whatever reason, these buildings either can't find anyone to move in, or their owners are holding on to them for some unscrupulous purpose.

For years there were accusations that the empty Stop and Shop building in Hyde Park was being left vacant on purpose so that no competing supermarkets could move into town. Finally, that building was eventually sold and converted into the beautiful Dassai Blue sake brewery.

Other empty buildings, however, have not had the same happy ending.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Abandoned Route 9 Building to See New Life

Finally, one huge eyesore on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie is undergoing a massive transformation. The Staples across from Marist College has been shuttered for years. Because of its close proximity to the school and convenient location, it's been a mystery why this store has remained empty for so long.

This week crews could be seen working inside the building which has been fenced off from the rest of the shopping plaza. Many have speculated about what business was planning to move in. Some had hoped that it would be a Trader Joe's or Chick-fil-A, but it turns out that the building is going to be occupied by a very different type of business.

A. Boris/Google Maps A. Boris/Google Maps loading...

New Business Moving Into Former Staple's Store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

We've confirmed that the building is currently being transformed into a state-of-the-art Planet Fitness location. The Poughkeepsie Planet Fitness, which is actually further up Route 9 towards Hyde Park, will be closing its current location and moving in across from Marist.

A representative from Planet Fitness told us that the building is expected to be finished this fall, and the move should happen by the end of September, just in time for the students returning to campus.

13 Landmarks and Historic Attractions to Visit Across the Hudson Valley