Kingston, NY Welcomes New Instagram-Worthy Wine Bar

Social media has allowed people from all over the world to connect. Whether it's those who have similar interests as you, share the same desires or passions or community-based events.

When used correctly, I enjoy social media and all that it has to offer and share throughout the world.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are so many ways for local residents to connect, collaborate and become part of the community together.

A new wine bar has opened in Sullivan County, NY and another one in Ulster County, NY.

A Kingston, NY Wine Bar Sets The Standards High Being Instagram-Worthy

I came across Instagram-worthy Hudson Valley cocktails and had to share my favorites. Within Ulster County, a new business has opened and it's catching eyes from all over the Hudson Valley. Not only did I see this new wine bar on social media, but I also drove past the location and wanted to go in and try it out.

Chleo Wine Bar Opens Their Doors In Kingston, NY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chleo (@chleo.kingston)



Feeling thirsty? Are you in the mood for some food too? Chleo wine bar truly has it all. From an aesthetically pleasing experience to a wide variety of options for food and wine, this could quickly become a staple in Ulster County, NY.

Chleo is also known for being a restaurant. They take pride in using the best produce while cooking over an open fire. Chleo welcomes the community into their space, there aren't any reservations needed, it's on a first-come, first-served basis.

Their hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 4-11pm.

What's On The Menu At The Hudson Valley's Newest Wine Bar And Restaurant?

Their menu changes often, along with the seasons. At the moment, Chleo is serving items such as Grilled Porchetta, Polenta, Onion Agrodolce and Kingston Bread & Bar Sourdough. Some of their cocktails consist of Rosa and Currant Cosmo.

Chleo Is Hiring In Kingston, NY



Do you know someone who is looking for a job? Chleo is hiring. Those interested can fill out a form to apply or send them your resume.

Chleo

288 Fair St.,

Kingston, NY 12401

What new business has opened in the Hudson Valley that you're excited to visit?

