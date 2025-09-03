Expect Traffic Delays as $11M Hudson Valley Bridge Work Begins

A massive construction project on an aging Hudson Valley bridge is set to begin soon and is expected to last through the end of 2026.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced the beginning of an $11.6 million rehabilitation project that will include building a temporary bridge and creating a new traffic pattern that will plague drivers for the next year.

Construction to Begin on Hudson Valley, New York Bridge Restoration

A span carrying cars over the Neversink River will be inaccessible to traffic starting later this month in order to replace the bridge deck and make other necessary improvements to the structure that was built in the 1980s.

The bridge is an important route for those traveling through Sullivan County, carrying State Routes 42 and 52 over the river in Fallsburgh, New York. Many Hudson Valley travelers use the route when traveling from Port Jervis and Monticello into the Catskills on Route 42 and from points south into Narrowsburg and Liberty on Route 52. Both roads meet in Fallsburg, traversing the Neversink River on this very important bridge.

Massive Construction Project Will Involve Temporary Bridge Over Neversink River

According to officials from the New York State Department of Transportation, the project is expected to extend the life of the 40-year-old bridge by another 50 years. New weather-resistant still girders will cut down on maintenance costs, eliminating the need for regular painting. The newly designed bridge deck will also use fewer joints, making upkeep cheaper and less work-intensive.

In order for work to begin, a two-lane temporary bridge will be erected to carry Routes 42 and 52 over the Neversink River. The bridge will also include a pedestrian pathway so those on foot or by bike can safely traverse the span.

