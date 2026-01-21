The holidays may have come and gone, but the need in our community is still here and you can help!

The Sullivan County Child Advocacy Center is hosting a clothing donation drive for children in need, from January 26 until February 6.

All sizes of girls and boys clothing are wanted. The center says, new clothing preferred, but lightly used items are also accepted.

You can drop off your donations at 50 Community Lane, Liberty weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

What is the Sullivan County Child Advocacy Center?

The Sullivan County Child Advocacy Center, (an officially accredited CAC) opened on August 28, 2024, and also houses the Family Violence Response Team (FVRT), a Multidisciplinary Team established in 1999, in response to the 1989 brutal murder of three-year-old Christopher Gardner.

This team investigates allegations of child sexual abuse, severe physical child abuse and child fatalities. All team members receive specialized training and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations in a manner that is least traumatic to the child victims and their families.

The CAC is a safe space where children can share their experiences without fear and families can access resources to rebuild their lives.

The Sullivan County Child Advocacy Center "stands as a beacon of hope, committed to breaking the cycle of violence and fostering resilience in our community."