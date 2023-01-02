Netflix Unveils New Production Studio Near the Hudson Valley

Netflix has just unveiled a huge $903M plan for production studios located at an ex-military base.

Last Wednesday, Netflix announced their plans for an investment of $903 million into a production facility at the former Fort Monmouth in New Jersey that would serve as a central point in for the streaming entertainment giant's East Coast operations.

The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority voted to authorize Netflix's plan when it met at 5 pm last Wednesday, December 21st, according to a joint announcement from Netflix and Governor Phil Murphy.

Governor Phil Murphy wrote in a Tweet:

Netflix is coming to town! Our adminsistration always knew NJ was a star-that's why we worked so hard to build our entertainment industry from the ground up. Now, we are thrilled the former Fort Monmouth campus will officially be home to Netflix's East Coast production facility!

Fort Monmouth, which closed in 2011, has been a long sought-after property, and Netflix emerged as the top bidder in October to purchase the 292-acre "mega parcel" that covers about a quarter of the longtime United States Army base.

Netflix is planning to develop 12 soundstages totaling nearly 500,000 square feet on the site, which is adjacent to Route 35 in Eatontown and Oceanport. Rendering show multi-story production stage buildings and offices tucked behind the Fort Monmouth archways.

Netflix estimates that, during construction, the project would generate up to 3,500 jobs. Once the facility is up and running, it would provide anywhere from 1,400 to 2,200 jobs.

The construction of the production facility would not impact parts of the base scheduled for preservation, such as Fort Monmouth's parade ground, World War II Memorial, and Cowan Park.

