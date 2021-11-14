Did Taylor Swift Shoot a Short Film in the Hudson Valley?

If you're not a Taylor Swift fan, please keep scrolling. If you are, stay awhile and get comfortable because I have a T-Swift/Hudson Valley/All Too Well theory.

Yes. I am one of the millions of people listening to Red (Taylor's Version) all day today and for the foreseeable future.

For those who don't know, the song All Too Well was infamously written by Taylor Swift about her break up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. Hudson Valley historians will remember that Taylor and Jake made a trip to Hopewell Junction in October of 2010. The couple at the time did a little apple picking at Fishkill Farms. Shortly after that, the two split.

In October of 2012, Taylor released Red with the song All Too Well that pretty much became every Taylor Swift fan's anthem.

On November 12th, 2021 Taylor re-released Red along with a 10-minute version of the break-up anthem. With that comes a short film titled, wait for it, All Too Well The Short Film.

Team Taylor Swift released a teaser clip and I'm CONVINCED they filmed it right here in the Hudson Valley. Here's why: Taylor is nothing but an authentic artist and loves a good hidden Easter egg. Do you think she's going to let a lyric like "We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate/Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place" go to waste? Absolutely not.

It also should be added that the actors (Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink) are the ages that Taylor and Jake were at the time of their whirlwind romance. I saw it on TikTok so it has to be true.

Take a look at the teaser clip:

You can't tell me that's not an "upstate" backroad. The car also has that hideous orange New York license plate. The project is written and directed by Taylor, who in the past has filmed in the Hudson Valley.

Last fall, "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" was released on Disney + and was filmed in Hudson, New York.

Am I looking too much into this? Probably, but I also think I'm onto something. All Too Well The Short Film is set to be released on Friday, November 12th at 7 pm EST on Youtube.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.