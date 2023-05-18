People are spotting film crews outside of a Hyde Park diner and roller rink. The filming has residents wondering what is going on.

HBO Max Series Takes Over Hyde Park Diner and Roller Rink

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is back in the area for Season Two! The HBO Max series took the Hudson Valley by storm back in 2021 and 2022 for the filming of the first season. It was a bright time for the community to see so many local businesses, venues, and faces on the screen. Heck, I was an extra for the series, working from the summer of 2021 through January 2022 (bonus points to whoever can find me in the show.

Film crews were spotted yesterday, Wednesday, May 17th, outside of the Eveready Diner and Roller Magic. How do we know that it is Pretty Little Liars? Fairly simple, they put out a casting call for a skater to film in Hyde Park last month. They were looking for extras of all genders and ethnicities ages 18-45

This is not the first time that Eveready Diner has been used as the setting for a film shoot recently. Hallmark Channel's A Holiday Spectacular was filmed at Eveready back in February of 2022. The movie premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.

According to IMDb, the plot for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School's plot summary on IMDb says,

It's summer in Millwood, but the girls will have to face a new villain out for revenge, a GIRL.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is said to debut right around my birthday, November 16th of this year. It's going to be a pretty quick turnaround time if they are shooting now in May and will have things set by November. Until Summer School is out, you can watch the first season on HBO Max now!

