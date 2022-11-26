Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ House is Located in the Hudson Valley

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

One of the hottest shows on Netflix right now was filmed in the Hudson Valley and people are admiring the stunning home.

If you were looking for something to binge as we get closer to Halloween then you should really check out The Watcher on Netflix. The Watcher is the latest from American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy. The show seems like it came out of nowhere to take the streaming world by storm.

Have you seen it yet? I won't spoil it for you but it's basically about a family who dumps their life savings into a beautiful house only to find that it's plagued by strange neighbors and someone who is allegedly watching their home and entering it without permission along with leaving them disturbing notes.

The story is creeping viewers out because it is supposedly based on a true story.

The series did portray some things accurately but they did take some liberties. To avoid spoilers you can compare the stories here.

Below is a photo of the real house located at 657 Boulevard Westfield, New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The show takes place in Westfield, New Jersey. The town is about 60 miles from the Hudson Valley. Did you know the house used in the film is located in Westchester County?

Where is 'The Watcher' House in Westchester County?

According to The Dirt, the house used in the film was built in 2016. The lot is over 1 acre and the home is 10,166 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. It's located in Rye, New York.

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York