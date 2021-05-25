Netflix Set the Trap and I Fell For it Hook, Line and Sinker

I have to give it to Netflix for being so clever, and I totally fell for it hook, line and sinker. Are you onto their games?

Netflix got me pretty good, and I'm actually pretty happy about it, but I found it interesting in how they went about it. My wife and I were recently looking for a new show to watch, as we felt we had exhausted all of our options. We were searching for something new to watch, and we came across the show Hannibal, which originally aired on NBC.

Netflix had it listed as a suggested choice because it was leaving Netflix on June 4. Oh no! That means we have less than a month to binge three seasons of this show. Three seasons doesn't seem that hard to get through in a few weeks. So, we decided to dive into the series and we actually ended up liking the damn thing, and have been hooked since.

Netflix was really smart doing what they did. The show ended in 2015, but during the pandemic, people started petitioning to get a fourth season. Yes, it's that good of a show. At this point, there are multiple petitions on the internet trying to resurrect this show. Honestly, I'm all for it. I'm two episodes away from finishing the series and I would love to see another season.

Since Netflix decided to put a deadline on when you can watch this show it sparked more interest in the show and now more people want a fourth season. Will it happen? Maybe, but I guess we just have to wait it out.

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows