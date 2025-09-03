A new reality show from the creators of Top Chef is set to debut this month, and it was filmed entirely in the Hudson Valley.

The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York is the setting for Next Gen Chef, a new series set to premiere on Netflix on September 17. The show follows 21 successful chefs under the age of 30 who will compete to be the best chef of the next generation and $500,000 in cash.

The show will feature a revolving who's who of culinary masters who will mentor the contestants. Cat Cora, Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud and the late Anne Burrell, in one of her last television appearances, will help decide the winner of Next Gen Chef.

Hosts include former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, who has three restaurants of her own; CIA graduate Carlton McCoy, one of the youngest people to ever become a Master Sommelier and Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark, who was nominated for a James Beard award.

The 21 contestants and all work in prestigious kitchens across the country. Among the Next Gen Chef hopefuls is a private chef for the New York Jets, a sous chef at Per Se, a tournant from Blue Hill at Stone Barns and the youngest contestant, a 20-year-old student.

The show was filmed entirely at the Culinary Institute of America on Route 9 in Hyde Park, New York. A trailer just released by Netflix shows the hosts and contestants in many familiar places, including Farquharson Hall, The Egg, Bocuse and various spots around campus.

All eight episodes of the show will be released on Wednesday, September 17.

