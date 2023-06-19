The National Basketball Association will hold its annual Draft Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This is the time when teams pick the best and brightest young stars from around to world to compete at the next level. The top prospects usually come from an established college program or from an ever-growing international field.

This year, one young man is coming to New York as he has entered the draft as an inside joke between him and friends. According to ABC, he's never played competitive basketball in his life.

Law Student Who's Never Played League Basketball Enters Draft Through Loophole

ABC says that 21-year-old Jordan Haber, an incoming law student from Florida, has thrown his name into the ring as he declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft. ABC says that Haber has "never played a single game of college, high school, or even middle school ball, only rec league with friends."

Why? Haber had uploaded a TikTok video saying he bet his friends that he could make it to the draft. Apparently, there's far less criteria to enter the NBA Draft than some may think. According to the eligibility rules, some of the conditions include being "at least 19 years old, and being part of this year's graduating class from a four-year university in the U.S."

Haber told ABC he emailed the NBA and they soon set him paperwork for the draft for him to fill out.

Haber is not expected to get picked in either of the two draft rounds, though he'll probably have a good time just being in Brooklyn thursday night.