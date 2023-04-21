Dramatic NFL Legend Now Owns Upstate New York Business

Dramatic NFL Legend Now Owns Upstate New York Business

Getty Images

A former NFL star is causing more drama, this time in Upstate New York.

Seven-time NFL pro-bowler Antonio Brown now owns 95 percent of a professional sports team in the Captial Region.

Antonio Brown Owns Team In Captial Region, New York

Getty Images
loading...

In March, Brown was announced as part owner with Mike Kwarta of the Albany Empire.

The Albany Empire is a professional arena football team based in Albany, New York competing in the National Arena League.

This week, Kwarata, the now former majority owner of The Albany Empire announced he is no longer with the team.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“The goal from when the team was brought back in 2021 was to bring football back to the 518 to stay. We brought two championships in two years and made the team sustainable for the future. Because of this, the history of the Empire in 2018 & 2019, and now 2021 & 2022 can never be erased. The entire goal was to fortify the Empire and ensure it would be a part of the Capital Region forever.” Kwarta said in a statement.

Antonio Brown Now Owns 95% Of the Albany Empire

Albany Empire
loading...

In a press release, the Albany Empire confirmed Brown will assume 95 percent of the team's ownership.

When Brown joined the Albany Empire ownership group the team also announced his father, an "Arena Football legend" Eddie "Touchdown" Brown joined the Empire front office as Vice President.

"‘Touchdown’ Eddie Brown is widely regarded as one of if not the best player in the history of Arena Football. Eddie Brown accumulated 950 receptions for 12,736 yards and 303 receiving touchdowns. Brown was named MVP of ArenaBowl XIII where he led the Albany Firebirds to a 59-48 victory over the Orlando Predators," the team said in a press release.

Albany Empire
loading...

Antonio spent part of his childhood here in the Capital Region and fondly remembers his days at Blue Creek Elementary School, officials say

How To Watch Safely: ‘Fireballs’ Will Drop From The Sky In New York State This Week

The Albany Empire are the defending National Arena League champions.

Brown was escorted off the field by a security guard during an Albany Empire game.

Ten Infamous New York Sports Rivalries That Fans Love to Hate

New York's professional sports teams are magnets for historic rivalries, and these ten infamous rivalries will always get fans riled up in the stands.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences

We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 
Filed Under: new-york-sports
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA