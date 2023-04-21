Dramatic NFL Legend Now Owns Upstate New York Business

A former NFL star is causing more drama, this time in Upstate New York.

Seven-time NFL pro-bowler Antonio Brown now owns 95 percent of a professional sports team in the Captial Region.

Antonio Brown Owns Team In Captial Region, New York

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

In March, Brown was announced as part owner with Mike Kwarta of the Albany Empire.

The Albany Empire is a professional arena football team based in Albany, New York competing in the National Arena League.

This week, Kwarata, the now former majority owner of The Albany Empire announced he is no longer with the team.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“The goal from when the team was brought back in 2021 was to bring football back to the 518 to stay. We brought two championships in two years and made the team sustainable for the future. Because of this, the history of the Empire in 2018 & 2019, and now 2021 & 2022 can never be erased. The entire goal was to fortify the Empire and ensure it would be a part of the Capital Region forever.” Kwarta said in a statement.

Antonio Brown Now Owns 95% Of the Albany Empire

Albany Empire Albany Empire loading...

In a press release, the Albany Empire confirmed Brown will assume 95 percent of the team's ownership.

When Brown joined the Albany Empire ownership group the team also announced his father, an "Arena Football legend" Eddie "Touchdown" Brown joined the Empire front office as Vice President.

"‘Touchdown’ Eddie Brown is widely regarded as one of if not the best player in the history of Arena Football. Eddie Brown accumulated 950 receptions for 12,736 yards and 303 receiving touchdowns. Brown was named MVP of ArenaBowl XIII where he led the Albany Firebirds to a 59-48 victory over the Orlando Predators," the team said in a press release.

Albany Empire Albany Empire loading...

Antonio spent part of his childhood here in the Capital Region and fondly remembers his days at Blue Creek Elementary School, officials say

The Albany Empire are the defending National Arena League champions.

Brown was escorted off the field by a security guard during an Albany Empire game.

Ten Infamous New York Sports Rivalries That Fans Love to Hate New York's professional sports teams are magnets for historic rivalries, and these ten infamous rivalries will always get fans riled up in the stands.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!