It’s A ‘Subway Series’ Food War: Yankees vs Mets

Tonight the battle for bragging rights begins again, the 'Subway Series' is back for the 2023 season. Before the Yankees and Mets battle it out on the field, figured it would be interesting to take a look at some of the different foods that are being offered at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field and leave it up to you to choose who do you think has the best looking ballpark grub?

First, here's a couple of ground rules. Both stadiums have laundry lists of different options of what to get at the stadium so we're keeping this simple. There will be 3 categories that we go through here and those categories will be burgers, chicken and a dessert item. All righty then, now it's time to play ball.

Leading Off: A Game of Chicken

So to start this off we are going to look at each teams choice of chicken. The Yankees will be batting first tonight at game time since they are the away team so they'll get to bat first here as well.

The Yankees are getting this hot quick with the 'FUKU: O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando'. Officially it is described as...

Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast, Fuku mayo, pickle, potato roll

You can also get your chicken sandwich with 'sweet jalapeno waffle fries'.

It's the Mets turn to bat now and they are coming at ya with unique counter of there own. From 'Jacob's Pickles' you can find the 'Fried Chicken Sandwich- Glazed Donut'. This one needs no description, its a fried chicken sandwich with glad donut acting as the bun. You can get the sandwich with either a hot honey or hot bbq sauce. Yes fried pickles are available as well.

The Subway Series Burger Battle

Next up, both teams bring in some heavy hitters.

The Yankees in 2023 debuted a new item to the stadium menu inspired by the teams new captain Aaron Judge and that item is the '99 Burger'.

The '99' is described as...

Two 4 oz. American Wagyu beef patties, New School American Cheese, caramelized onions, secret sauce, brioche bun, dill pickles. Lettuce and tomato upon request.

One interesting point regarding the '99' is it is in limited supply as only '99' burgers are made per game. So if you want it, you have to get in line quick.

The Mets may not have a burger inspired by their player but they do have a heavy hitting burger of their own courtesy of 'Pat Lafrieda Meat Purveyors', it's the 'Home Field Double'.

Two Four Ounce Pat LaFrieda Burgers, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and LaFrieda Steak Sauce.

Stadium Sweet Treats

Lastly we will be looking at a couple of sweet options that each stadium is offering for New Yorkers with insatiable sweet tooth's.

The Yankees shot of sweetness comes in the form of the 'Grand Slam Shake'. You can get the classic vanilla or chocolate brownie shake. The vanilla is served with whipped cream, sprinkles and a couple of vanilla wafer cookies, while the chocolate brownie shake is served with, you guessed it a fudge brownie and cocoa cereal. The Yankees also have a 'Unicorn Shake' which is served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fruity cereal and 'unicorn marshmallow'.

The Mets are not messing around with their sweets either as they are taking two favorites and smashing them together. 'Sundae Donuts' are bringing these orange and blue decorated gourmet donuts to the table and not only are the toppings delicious but all of the ice cream is 'infused' with donuts. That sounds a two-run bomb for sure.

Make Your Own Choice

First and foremost, it needs to be said that we only looked a few options out of the overwhelming numbers of options to pick from at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. Feel free to check out all the options available by following the links here (Yankees) (Mets). Next it is clear that both clubs do NOT mess around when it comes to giving their fans the best and most delicious food possible.



Food is a part of the experience when going to a game today and it isn't just about the classic 'Ballpark Frank' anymore. Everyone, everywhere is trying to give the fans and customers the best experience possible and clearly the Yankees and the Mets both are doing that with all the eats one may find available.



Guess the only thing left to do is wait for game time, grab your grub and get ready to watch some baseball. Let the Subway Series begin.

