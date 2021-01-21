Nature Art Classes for Kids at Bowdoin Park

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When I was a little kid, all you had to do was give me a paint brush, a canvas or even just some paper, and paints. Then put me outside and I would be content for hours. Painting kept me busy and happy, and it let me take things from my imagination and put them on paper. And I was inspired by my outdoor surroundings. Is there a budding artist in your kid? If you have a child between the ages of 10 - 18, here’s a way to help bring out their inner artist.

Dutchess County Parks has a new program for kids called The Park Palette, starting this afternoon at Bowdoin Park on Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls. There are three separate sessions, today, next Thursday, Jan. 28 and Thursday, Feb. 4. All classes will be held from 3:30PM - 5PM, it’s only $12 per session, and supplies are provided. And the kids get to take their artwork home. Today’s class is The Eagle, next week it’s The Sunset, and Feb.4 is The Fox.

Painting is a great way for kids to express themselves. It’s fun for them, and who knows? Maybe your kid is the next Pablo Picasso or Georgia O'Keeffe. Or maybe not, but they’ll still come home with something both they and you can be proud of and an experience that will stay with them always.

Dutchess County Parks follows all New York State COVID regulations and classes are limited to 9 students. For more information about the art classes for kids at Bowdoin Park, visit the Dutchess County Parks facebook page.