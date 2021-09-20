National Voter Registration Day 9/28 Celebrates Your Vote in NYS

Are you registered to vote? There is a chance that you might start seeing online, heck maybe even every time you log into Facebook, or half a dozen other sites, something mentioning "Voter Registration."

The fourth Tuesday in September is what is known as National Voter Registration Day. This year 2021, that day falls on September 28. Here is a staggering statistic from the National Voter Registration Day website, one that might surprise you:

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

In New York it is pretty easy to register to vote. Who is eligible to vote?

You need to be 18 years of age at the time of the election, be a US citizen, be a resident of New York (or the state you are wanting to vote in), and not be on parole or in prison.

Here are three ways that you can get yourself registered. The first one you can do, 100% online. The second, you can print out and mail in.

New York is one of the "Motor Voter" states. The Motor Voter law is what the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 is more commonly referred to as.

Are you registered to vote? If you are not registered, would you care to share with us why you are not? We are not trying to start a debate, just genuinely interested in your reasons why. Have you ever gone out and campaigned for a candidate? Do you feel that it made a difference? Did that candidate ultimately get elected?

