Top 5 Go-To Liquor Stores In The Hudson Valley

National Drink Wine Day is this Friday, Feb. 18.

According to National Day Calendar, National Drink Wine Day is observed annually on Feb. 18. Drinking wine has many health benefits, with moderate drinkers having lower risks of liver disease. Type 2 diabetes, some cancers, heart attack, and stroke. Also, wine drinking can help reduce bad cholesterol and increase the good kind. National Drink Wine Day is a good reminder to drink wine.

We asked the Hudson Valley what their go-to liquor store was when grabbing their favorite bottle of wine, and we've got the top 5.

Top 5 Go-To Liquor Stores for Wine in the Hudson Valley:

5. My Wine and Spirits

Located off rt 9 at the Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie, My Wine and Spirits is a newcomer to the Hudson Valley, having opened in December of 2018. They retail some of the world's most sought-after wines and spirits at competitive prices.

4. Liquorama Wine Cellars

Established in 1965, Liquorama Wine Cellars is located in the Stop & Shop plaza on rt. 9 in Hyde Park and features over 3,500 selections of wines and liquors from around the world.

3. Mid Valley Wine and Liquor

A family-run business that started in Manhattan over 60 years ago, Mid Valley Wine and Liquor moved to Newburgh in 1977 and is one of the premier wine and liquor shops in New York state with over 15,000 square feet of retail space. They are located at 39 North Plank Rd in Newburgh.

2. Arlington Wine and Liquor

Arlington Wine and Liquor at 718 Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie are proud recipients of the Market Watch award and Hudson Valley Magazine's "Best Of" since 1994. The staff tastes hundreds of wines each month ensuring their will be the newest and most exciting selections.

1. Viscount Wines and Liquor

Viscount Wines and Liquor on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls is a locally owned family business celebrating over 40 years, recognized nationally as one of America's best wine and liquor stores. They are also the largest store in the Hudson Valley with over 40,000 square feet and over 12,000 items. The wine staff has a combined experience of over 125 years.

There ya have it! Lots of votes for both Arlington Wine and Liquor and Viscount. That could have gone either way. Also a lot of people like Mid Valley Wine and Liquor.

So now that you know where to get your wine, here some of the health benefits to relaxing with a glass.

