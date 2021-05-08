NASA Rocket to Launch Over Hudson Valley on Saturday

The Hudson Valley skies are going to be busy this weekend.

Earlier this week, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower passed through the Hudson Valley. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower occurs while Earth passes through the "debris cloud" Halley's Comet leaves behind.

Speaking of debris, the Hudson Valley (and really everyone in the U.S., Mexico, Central America, South America, Africa, India, China and Australia) are on high alert as reports came out this week that debris from a rocket is "hurtling towards earth." U.S. Space Command Public Affairs believes that the debris will make some kind of contact with Earth on Saturday, May 8th.

Not only will there be a possibility that we'll get get hit by rocket debris, but we'll also be able to catch a glimpse of a rocket heading to space.

According to CBS Boston, NASA is launching the Black Brant XII sounding rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The rocket will launch at 8:02 PM on Saturday, May 8th 2021.

And, lucky for us in the Hudson Valley, if the weather cooperates will be able to actually see the launch.

NASA is reporting that in the Hudson Valley region of New York, we'll be able to see the Black Brant XII sounding rocket launch into space for 30 to 60 seconds.

What exactly is this mission all about? We'll let NASA explain:

The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, or KiNet-X, is designed to study a very fundamental problem in space plasmas, namely, how are energy and momentum transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Hudson Valley will have rocket viewing weather. According to Hudson Valley Weather, Saturday is looking cold, cloudy and rainy.

Here's to hoping the clouds will clear for 30-60 seconds!

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving