Where to Try Viral Butter-Dipped Ice Cream Near the Hudson Valley

If you live in the Hudson Valley and have been dying to taste butter-dipped ice cream, you're in luck.

Anyone who'se been scrolling through food videos lately has most likely spotted the newest viral dessert trend. Once you discover what butter-dipped ice cream is your only question will be "Where can I find it?"

Stew Leonard's via Facebook Stew Leonard's via Facebook loading...

What Is Butter Dipped Ice Cream?

The idea is almost too simple. Start with a classic soft serve vanilla cone. Then dip it into a bath of warm melted butter. Once it cools for a moment, the butter hardens into a thin, glossy shell that surrounds the ice cream, much like a chocolate-dipped cone. Before it completely hardens, salt is sprinkled on top. What you wind up with is a cold, creamy center wrapped in a salty-sweet crust that cracks when you bite into it.

Food creators on Instagram and TikTok have been losing their minds over the taste. The combination of vanilla, butter and salt has been described as everything from “shockingly good” to “my new personality.” Videos of people trying the treat for the first time are driving the trend even higher.

Where it All Began

The butter-dipped cone quietly started popping up online earlier this year, but really gaines steam when pastry chef Dominique Ansel (yes, the guy behind the Cronut) began selling the sweet and savory treat at his bakery in Manhattan.

Here in the Hudson Valley, people have been waiting to see if any local shop would jump in. Honestly, we're a bit surprised that Joe's Dairy Bar or Ben's Fresh hasn't come up with their own versions yet, but that doesn't mean you still can't find it close to home.

Stew Leonard's via Facebook Stew Leonard's via Facebook loading...

Where You Can Actually Get It

The team at Stew Leonard’s in Danbury recently announced that they’re now serving butter-dipped soft serve at their ice cream window.

It’s just over the Connecticut border, close enough that plenty of Hudson Valley dessert hunters will make the quick trip. Their Facebook post shows the cone in all its shiny, buttery glory and confirms it’s officially on the menu.

So, if your Thanksgiving travels take you anywhere near Danbury this week, you may want to stop to check out what all the fuss is about and decide for yourself if butter really does make everything better.

