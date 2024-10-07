Danbury Mall Evacuated After Report of Active Shooter

Visitors to the Danbury Fair Mall say they were terrified after being evacuated due to reports of gunfire in the food court.

Police were seen surrounding the Danbury Fair Mall just after 4:30pm on Sunday. Video posted to social media shows shoppers scrambling to exit the mall after being told to leave due to a security incident.

Quickly, rumors of gunshots in the food court began circulating, with shoppers saying they were told an active shooter situation had forced a lockdown of the entire mall. Images of the outside of the Danbury Mall show dozens of police cars surrounding the building.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Official Report of Incident at Danbury Fair Mall

As rumors continued to swirl about the incident at the Danbury Fair Mall, police say they responded after receiving a report that later turned out to be not credible. The City of Danbury Police issued a statement saying they quickly determined that there was no threat or danger to the public.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a "swatting call". This is not the first time that the Danbury Mall has been the target of a false claim that there was a threat to shoppers.

In the spring, police investigated a report that someone with a gun was walking around the mall. Just over a month ago, a bomb threat was made that wound up evacuating shoppers. Police say both incidents turned out to be hoaxes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's unclear why the Danbury Fair Mall has continued to be the target of these swatting calls, but Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves says this most recent incident will remain under investigation as police try to locate the source of the false report.

The Danbury Fair Mall quickly reopened on Sunday after police confirmed there was no threat to the public.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at? Gallery Credit: Boris