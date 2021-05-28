Mysterious Trail of Lights Spark Questions Over Poughkeepsie and Beacon

We all know by now that the Hudson Valley is a hot spot for paranormal and UFO activity. There's even a full-blown museum, The Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum, opening up next week dedicated to all the mysterious Hudson Valley encounters.

Could this be the next Hudson Valley UFO sighting exhibit?

The Beacon, NY Facebook group lit up on Thursday night, May 27th, after one user shared that they had seen a string of lights in the sky. Morgan Flaherty commented and responded that she saw the lights as well, except it was around the Poughkeepsie area.

We reached out to Flaherty and she provided us with the screenshot above from her video. Flaherty said it happened around 9:22 pm as she was at the Overlook Drive-In in Poughkeepsie. She said she "noticed the lights and thought it was a plane" but quickly realized that it wasn't and grabbed her phone.

Many believe that these lights could be part of Elon Musk's Starlink satellites.

According to Forbes, these Starlink satellites are launched twice a month and shine "quite brightly" after dusk or before dawn as the satellites reflect the sun's light back onto the ground.

If you want to jump to other conclusions, back in the 80s and early 90s Dutchess County was considered a hot spot for UFO activity. There have been many sightings throughout the years and television shows and podcasts have shared the Hudson Valley sightings nationwide.

Have you seen these strange lights? What do you think they are? Let us know on Facebook.

