My Lost Treasure: Steppenwolf
Today is April 12. And John Kay from Steppenwolf celebrates his 75th birthday today. Everybody knows Steppenwolf for the songs Born To Be Wild and Magic Carpet Ride, but they've done a lot more than just those two songs, and today we'll go just a bit deeper for My Lost Treasure.
I love to tell the story of how I saw John Kay perform at the Ulster County Fair a few years ago, and how he looked great. He was really fit, and he sounded great, too. I'm sure I've told the story on the air and also right here. Only, now it's a lot more than a few years ago. It's probably at least ten years, maybe more. I believe that Steppenwolf announced that their last show was back in October of 2018. They released their first album in 1968. 50 years is a pretty good run.
Happy 75th, John Kay. You rocked me through my childhood, into my teens, and as an adult. Thanks for all the great music!
