If I was going to grab a bite to eat and I was near Sugar Loaf, New York one of the places I would pick would be The Sugar Loaf Tap House. Easy to get to at 1368 Kings Highway and offering lunch and dinner 7 days a week it seems perfect.

It just so happens it is also a great place for spotting famous folks that are visiting the area. Last week is a perfect example. The Randy Travis: More Life Tour made a stop at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center and guess where Randy and his group decided to grab a bite to eat?

You guessed it the Sugar Loaf Tap House and from the response on social media it seems everyone enjoy not only Randy's visit but also the show. With more than 300 comments to date it appears that Randy has still got it.

Thank you Randy and Mary Travis and to James Dupre, your daughter and the band. What a remarkable show last night. Loved every minute of it!!! Country music at its best - via Facebook Kari

What a fantastic concert. So great to see Randy and his wonderful wife up on the stage Friday night. And there could be no one better than James Dupre' to bring Randy's songs to life. What a memorable evening!!! via Facebook Patrick

When you talk about icons in Country music you can't make a list without including the legendary Randy Travis. As a matter of fact when you talk about music legends in general Randy Travis is an artist that jump to the top of the pack.

Randy Travis The More Than Life Tour in New York

The man who gave us Forever and Ever, Amen, Diggin' Up Bones, Three Wooden Crosses and more took country music to amazing places in the 1980s. It is impossible to even talk about 80s country music and not talk about Randy Travis.

In past years Randy has put on shows in the Hudson Valley. I recall seeing him at both the Orange County Speedway in Middletown and at UPAC in Kingston. Just last week Randy made a return music stop in the Hudson Valley at the Sugarloaf performing Arts Center.

This performance was much different than his performances of the past but in some ways much more powerful because of the fact that despite his challenges Randy is back on the Road with the help of his wife, his band and James DuPre.

