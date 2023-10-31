Port Jervis Man Sentenced to Prison for 3D Printing Ghost Guns

Back in March, local police were involved in an incident that led to the arrest of a Port Jervis man. That arrest came following a foot pursuit by police of the suspect who was later identified as then 21-year old Noah McCagg.

Following the pursuit, police conducted an investigation which led to McCagg being in even more hot water. McCagg was recently back in court and on this day, he learned of his fate.

For those interested, you may read the story from when this incident first occurred down below...

Check it Out: Port Jervis Man Charged with Possession of 3D Printed Firearm 

Summary of Port Jervis Ghost Gun Investigation

Over the last year, the appearance of "ghost guns" has become more of a prevalent issue in the Hudson Valley. Ghost guns are viewed as attractive by criminals, particularly drug dealers, because as their name suggests, they're ghosts.

They are guns that are completely and entirely untraceable, in addition, they do not have any serial numbers. This means that things such as gun laws or background checks would not apply if one were to acquire a ghost gun.

In this particular case, law enforcement officials discovered that McCagg was the owner of a 3D printer and he used the printer to create several different firearms. McCagg at the time already had a criminal record and the charges for weapons possession could have potentially landed him back behind bars for up to 15 years.

Sentencing Day for Port Jervis Ghost Gun Creator

On October 30, 2023, Noah McCagg, the suspect at the center of this case was back in an Orange County Courtroom to learn of his fate. McCagg back in August entered a plea of "guilty" for the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as well as Illegally Possessing a Home-Made Handgun.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler made the announcement that Mr. McCagg had been sentenced to 10 years in state prison. In addition, following his term in prison, McCagg will serve 5 years of post-release supervision in relation to his guilty plea to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

In the statement, Hoovler reiterated local law enforcement's commitment and pursuit of violent offenders, stating...

Untraceable ghost guns, illegally possessed by drug dealers, contribute to violent crime in our County...those who carry weapons to further their illicit other crimes deserve punishment like the sentence imposed in this case.

Hoovler concluded his statement by thanking the various agencies who participated in the investigation, including the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Orange County Drug Task Force, the Town of Deerpark Police Department, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

