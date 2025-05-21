Law enforcement in the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon have had their hands full as of late. Within the last week, multiple incidents of violence including assaults and shootings have required police attention and at this point little has been revealed regarding the investigations of the various cases.

Get our free mobile app

Shots Fired Incidents Over Weekend

The latest outburst of violent incidents began this past weekend on Saturday, May 17, 2025, when Mount Vernon Police received reports for shots fired at two separate locations in the city. Mount Vernon Police issued a press release to both their Facebook and Instagram pages regarding these shooting incidents, but information provided was limited.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The press releases state simply that police were investigating two crimes scenes where the shots were fired and that there were victims. In addition, police also issued a warning for citizens to avoid both the 100 Block area of South 2nd Avenue as well as the 100 Block area on South 4th Avenue.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Suspect Wanted in Afternoon Assault

Fast forward now to the events of yesterday or Tuesday, May 20, 2025, when Mount Vernon Police were needed again, this time it was for a reported assault that occurred in the area of Park and Prospect.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police were notified of the incident at approximately 3:40pm and upon arriving to the scene, they discovered one victim. That victim had been injured but the injuries were classified as non-life threatening. That unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

At this time, no suspect has been apprehended in the assault. Mount Vernon Police are now actively investigating and searching for information on both the weekend shootings as well as the Tuesday assault.

The Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding either of the incidents to contact them at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential and for those who don't wish to call, you may can submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. Mount Vernon Detectives will also be handling the shooting investigation.

We will continue to follow each of these investigations for if or when new information is released.

6 New York Men Arrested in Child Exploitation Sting Several police agencies worked together in an undercover operation to identify people attempting to exploit vulnerable children through the internet. 6 men were arrested on various charges. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

'Scary, Toxic' Plant That Can Be Deadly, Spreading in New York