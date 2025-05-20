Safety Warning Issued for Students Playing “Senior Assassin” Game in Westchester County

It's that time of year again where once again, schools across the region are preparing for the end of another academic year and the welcoming of Summer. College graduations are already underway and high school graduations will all be taking place shortly, and with the time they have remaining, some high school seniors are partaking in some fun outside of school.

Canva Canva loading...

That fun in this case is a game that many seniors have played before and has become a reoccurring trend for graduating high school seniors from one class to the next. The game in question is called "Senior Assassin" and while the game is supposed to be fun, police in the City of New Rochelle recently issued a safety warning, to ensure the game stays just that, fun.

Get our free mobile app

What is the "Senior Assassin" Game?

For those that don't know the "Senior Assassin" game is what can be described as mischievous but a good natured, fun game played by high school seniors that involves the usage of water guns or other relatively harmless toys.

The game is played outside of school grounds and each student or in this case each "assassin", is given a target (one their classmates) and their mission is to take out that target. That mission is completed when the "assassin" manages to spray their target with the water gun. The game continues on and off until there's only one person left standing.

Canva Canva loading...

The game also has some other rules since it takes place within local communities. Some of those other rules would include "safe zones" where the game can't be played and no one can be eliminated. Examples of a safe zone would be school and each players own home or places of work for those seniors that have a job outside of school.

New Rochelle Safety Warning

Now that we know what the game is, it brings us back to the aforementioned safety warning issued by the New Rochelle Police Department. The safety warning comes from the fact that the game is played within the local community.

According to the press release, which was made available on both the New Rochelle Police Department's Facebook and Instagram pages, police stated that they had seen and been alerted to "concerning behavior" amongst some students partaking in the games antics.

One of the main concerns was some players using toy weapons that physically looked like real firearms. Some of the other concerns mentioned were that of players running through individuals yards, cars speeding through neighborhoods in an attempt to "escape" their assassin.

All of these concerns present problems for different reasons. Toy guns can appear to be real guns which is why toy guns usually are colorful or at the very least part of the gun is brightly colored for others to better make the distinction.

Reckless driving also presents a a problem to everyone around you while behind the wheel of car whether playing a game or not and running through on on other peoples properties without proper invitation could lead to potential legal problems.

Previous Stories: Bomb Squad Called After Explosive Dispute Between Neighbors in Westchester County

The New Rochelle Police put it perfectly by stating...

It may seem harmless in the moment, but these actions can cause real harm, panic, or worse.....This isn’t about ending anyone’s fun, it’s about keeping things from going too far.

The safety warning isn't a deterrent for soon to be graduates to stop their game, it's a reminder to keep some things in mind while. Your fun can still be fun, but it doesn't and shouldn't come at the expense of your own or anyone else's safety either.

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire. cc Gallery Credit: Chrissy Cavotta and NY Lottery

Timeless Classic Video Games Turning 40 in 2024 Some were fun, others frustrating, and the best ones struck a balance between the two. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips