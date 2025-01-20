Multiple suspects are now in custody following what was described as a "gang assault" that took place recently in the village of Philmont, part of Columbia County. The suspects were identified through law enforcements investigation, with one suspect even having a warrant issued for their arrest.

"Gang Assault" in Philmont

The incident in question originally transpired over a week ago during the early morning hours of Friday January 10, 2025. At approximately 2:40am New York State Troopers from SP Livingston responded to reports of an alleged assault on Main Street in the village of Philmont.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they found one victim with multiple injuries and in need of medical treatment. According to the newly updated press release from the New York State Police, before the victim was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment, he stated that he was assaulted by four individuals who fled after the attack. The victim's identity was not issued in the release.

An investigation was opened immidiately afterward and it did not take long before law enforcement identified the suspects. The following day on Saturday January 11th, law enforcements investigation lead them to arresting three of the four suspects. Those suspects were identified as Victoria F. Mannino, age 51, of Germantown, NY, Andrea R. Bogucki, age 46, of Claverack, NY and Natasha Montague, 41, of Catskill, NY.

The three suspects were all arraigned in Claverack town court and then remanded to the Columbia County Jail. Law enforcement was still in search of the last suspect who was identified as William M. Metz, age 34, of Claverack, NY. In their efforts to find Metz, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Final Suspect Arrested and Charges for Suspects

The search for Metz would continue into the following week but would end this past weekend on Saturday January 18th, when Metz turned himself into custody at SP Livingston. Metz was officially charged and arraigned in Town of Claverack Court and then remanded to Columbia County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The following are the charges that each of the suspects is now facing...

William M. Metz

Gang assault 1st degree, a class B felony

Assault 2nd degree, a class D felony

Victoria F. Mannino

gang assault 1st degree

robbery 1st degree

criminal mischief 4th degree

Andrea R. Bogucki

gang assault 1st degree

DWAI drugs

unlawfully fleeing 3rd degree

criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree

multiple vehicle and traffic law citations

Natasha Montague

gang assault 1st degree

The press release did not state when it is that any of the individuals are expected to be back in court. We will continue to monitor this case and provided updates if or when new information becomes available.

