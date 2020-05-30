Multiple George Floyd Demonstrations Planned in the Hudson Valley

There are a number of George Floyd demonstrations planned for this weekend across the Hudson Valley, including one near a police station.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest on Memorial day. Video of Floyd's arrest shows an officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd says he can't "breathe." Four officers involved in the fatal arrest have already been fired.

On Saturday at 1 p.m. a "Justice For George Floyd March Against Racist State Violence" is being held in New Paltz.

Marchers will gather outside the Elting Memorial Library with signs and banners and then march to the New Paltz Town Court, Main Street and up the American flag mural at La Bella Pizza Bistro on South Manheim Road.

Organizers say social distancing must be maintained. Face masks must be worn and marchers are told to stand 10 feet apart. Officials say they can provide face masks and will be bringing hand sanitizer.

On Sunday at 9 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil for Floyd at Changepoint Church in Poughkeepsie.

This event is in partnership with Community Matters. It will be hosted outside the church, with people forming a 6-foot "socially distanced human chain." Attendees will stand for one hour in silence in remembrance of Floyd, officials say.

Attendees are asked to bring your own candle.

A former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder on Friday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin was seen on video with his knee on the neck of Floyd. Police responded to a convenience store on after someone called 911 claiming a person believed to be Floyd used a counterfeit bill and appeared drunk.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday he supports the nonviolent protesters for Floyd.

There also appears to be a "rally and speak out against White Supremacy" planned for Saturday at 3 p.m. outside The Field Library in Peekskill. The library is about 200 feet from the Peekskill Police Department, according to Google Maps.

"Our voices need to be heard as the Black men and women continued to killed by the Police," Kwame Madden wrote on Facebook while sharing a photo of the event.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to Madden to confirm the event, but haven't heard back as of this writing.