Mount Vernon, New York Animal Shelter to Close Due to “Uninhabitable Conditions”

A lower Hudson Valley animal shelter is closings its doors at the end of the month and several rescues are in dire need of a home.

Fox 5 New York is reporting that The City of Mount Vernon Center for Animal Care will be closing its doors on January 31st, 2023. Mount Vernon Animal Care volunteer Irene Aponte tells Fox 5 "The kennel's heat is not good" adding "The big overall issue is mice. They're crawling over the dog’s food, the dog’s treats."

Sadly, there are many dogs who have been living in those inhabitable conditions for years, according to Aponte who also told Fox:

"You wouldn't as a human being want to live in conditions like that. So why is it fair for the animals that have to endure those conditions."

Unfortunately, there are 14 dogs and half a dozen cats still residing at the shelter. They are all currently up for adoption and, since the Mount Vernon Center for Animal Care is closing, the Humane Society of Westchester will be handling future adoptions.

Take a look at some of the adorable faces currently looking for their forever home:

With that being said, a Reddit thread that has since gone viral is reporting that the animals who have not been adopted by the closing date will be euthanized.

If you're interested in adopting, email friendsofmvas@yahoo.com or call them at (914)665-2444. The staff is reminding those interested that you will most likely be getting the answering machine, but to leave your information so they can contact the adopters as soon as possible.

UPDATE: In an Instagram post on 1/3/23 The Mount Vernon Center for Animal Care writes:

On Dec 13th we were made aware of the city’s decision to close the shelter. We were not involved in the decision nor had any previous knowledge. Since then we have orchestrated and assisted in the adoption or transfer to rescue of over a dozen animals. We are working tirelessly to assist in getting animals adopted. It is anticipated that the shelter will close the end of January. At that time any animal not adopted or transferred to rescue will go to the Humane Society of Westchester with whom My Vernon now has the contract for animal care. At this time the remaining dogs need adopters with experience and knowledge of shelter dogs that need decompression and training. They need adopters who will take the time to help them shine!

You can learn more about the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care closer below:

