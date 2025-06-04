New York State Police said in a press release that on June 3, at approximately 10:03 PM., troopers responded to a car-versus-motorcycle collision in the town of Canton.

The investigation revealed that an uninvolved vehicle was traveling north on on the road when the driver noticed a motorcycle behind them and attempted to pass the vehicle while approaching a hillcrest. At that moment, police say a Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling southbound and crested the hill, colliding head-on with the motorcycle.

Motorcyclist Dies In New York State State After Head-On Crash

New York State Police that the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and sustained severe injuries. The operator and passenger of the pickup truck exited their vehicle to check on the operator of the motorcycle. However, troopers say that the operator of the pickup truck then fled the accident scene into a wooded area.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

New York State Police report that a further investigation has revealed that the operator of the pickup truck is 44-year-old Herbert M. Planty from Canton. The New York State Police are requesting assistance from the public to locate Planty for questioning.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the State Police at SP Canton at 315 379-0012.

New York State Police report that the operator of the motorcycle was identified as 41-year-old James R. McLean of Rensselaer Falls.