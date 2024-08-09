With many miles of open area, plus the summer weather upon us, thousands of motorcyclists take to the roads and highways of New York state this time of year to enjoy another ride. However, all the increased travel on the roads can lead to congestion and sometimes accidents, unfortunately.

New York State Police are currently investigating another fatal motorcycle crash that they say claimed the life a 19-year-old man. The crash comes just days after another crash took the life of a motorcyclist on State Route 26.

State Police say this latest fatal crash in North Hudson involves a vehicle and a motorcycle on the New York State Thruway.

Statistics

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

New York State Police Investigate Another Fatal Motorcycle Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to 930 Interstate 87 in the town of North Hudson for a report of a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon

State Police say an investigation determined that a 2024 Honda Motor CO motorcycle was traveling on the on-ramp of exit 29, when the driver lost control of the motorcycle resulting in it sliding into the right southbound lane.

The motorcyclist was then struck by a 2016 Subaru Forrester. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. State Police say an invitation into the matter is ongoing.

State Police have indented the deceased man as 19-year-old Brock A. Pynes of Schroon Lake, New York,