While flash floods and blizzards may be more associated with New York State when it comes to natural disasters, tornadoes can happen too. In fact, there were a reported 13 tornadoes in New York state in one day on May 31, 1998, according to The Post Standard. To this day, that holds the record for most tornado activity in recorded state history.

Last year saw the region break the all-time yearly record, with 32 reported tornadoes touching down in New York state in 2024. But how likely are you getting struck by a tornado while living in New York? Where in New York are tornadoes most prevalent?

What Parts of New York State Gets the Most Tornadoes?

The website Stacker used data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information to find the counties in New York that have experienced the most tornadoes since 2000. While tornadoes have been recorded for years before tha by meteorologists, forecast accuracy has greatly increased since the 1990s, according to WETM.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).

You also have to consider that many of these weather records generally only go back to the late 1800s, so there is no telling how many storms hit before those times.

Other Tornadoes of Note

EF-2 July 8, 2014, in Madison County killed 4 people.

EF-2 hit Brooklyn on August 8, 2007, causing heavy damage and would become the costliest tornado to ever hit New York City.

An F3 that traveled through Mechanicville, Stillwater, and then on to Vermont on May 31, 1998. Also, an F3 went through Binghamton that same day.

EF-2 Westchester County and Connecticut tornado July 6, 2006.

EF-2 Brooklyn tornado September 16, 2010

Two F3s - North of Syracuse May 2, 1983

EF-3 tornado, August 7, 2023 that moved from West Leyden through Turin in Lewis County with winds reaching 140 MPH. ***

EF-2 tornado July 16, 2024 Rome. NY