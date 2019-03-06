Most Popular Hudson Valley Places To Take A Walk
The Hudson Valley is a beautiful place to live, and there are so many great places to go and explore. But, where are the most popular destinations people like to visit?
The law firm Mainetti and Mainetti conducted a study, where they used Google and social media data to rank some of the most popular places for walking in the Hudson Valley.
According to the study, these are the three most popular places to go walking here in the Hudson Valley.
You can view the full study at Mainetti and Mainetti's website.
- 1
Walkway Over the Hudson
It's the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the entire world, and goes between Highland in Ulster County and Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County.
8,200 Google searches a month
36,700 Instagram Posts
- 2
Wallkill Valley Rail Trail
It's a 21-mile rail trail that goes all the way from the Town of Ulster to Gardiner, with an additional four-mile segment of trail that runs from Shawangunk to Walden
1,000 Google Searches a month
4,596 Instagram posts
- 3
Newburgh Waterfront
In the fall of 2016, the City of Newburgh opened up a new waterfront trail that runs from the City of Newburgh boat launch to south of the Newburgh Rowing Club
800 Google searches a month
2,433 Instagram posts