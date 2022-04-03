The Most Expensive House in Newburgh Comes With a Movie Theater and Batting Cages

Hello, my name is Jonah and I'm addicted to looking at houses online that I can't afford (group: "Hi, Jonah").

While I'll drool over real estate all across the Hudson Valley, as a Newburgh resident, this one hits close to home. At nearly 10,000 square-feet, the most expensive house currently for sale in my hometown could fit more than ten of my houses inside it. It also comes with gorgeous river views, a pool, a full bar, movie theater, and even a batting cage (seriously).

Newburgh, NY River Views

My favorite part about this house, er, mansion, is that for such a luxurious and massive piece of property, it's still somewhat affordable. Sure, $3.4 million is more money than most of us will ever make in our entire lives, but seeing that the most expensive house across the river in Dutchess County is a staggering $45 million, this one starts to make a little more sense.

What You Get for the Price

This is also the most amenity-heavy house I've seen in a very long time, and trust me, I've been doing real estate voyeurism for a while. First, it's perched high on a bluff overlooking the Hudson River and the mountains beyond. You can even soak up those views from the top of a waterslide before you plunge into the inground pool.

More Fun Inside

In addition to the five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, there's also thousands of square feet of fun on the inside. While it doesn't come with a secret tunnel like this nearby Ulster County castle for sale, it still has a few tricks up its sleeve. First, you can relax in a massive 16-seat movie theater, complete with plush La-Z-Boy-style recliners. There's also a full bar, and something I've never seen in any house before in the Hudson Valley: indoor batting cages.

Based off the photo, the batting cage could also be used for a golf simulator as well. . Take a look at more photos, including the bar, wine cellar, multiple pool tables, and amazing kitchen below.

