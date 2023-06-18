The Most Beautiful McDonald’s in the Country Just 2 Hours From The Hudson Valley

Did you know that the most beautiful McDonald's exists? Growing up, I remember going to McDonald's and playing in the kids section in the ball pits.

Social media allows us to connect with one another and learn by doing research on certain topics that we come across. A TikTok video claimed that the most beautiful McDonald's in the world is located near the Hudson Valley.

According to unilad, the most beautiful McDonald's in the county is located only 2 hours from the Hudson Valley.

What Do We Know About The Most Beautiful McDonald's In The Country?

According to unilad,

The most beautiful McDonald's in the country is located in Nassau County, NY. It is a 200+ year old mansion/farmhouse that is now serving the community, it was built in 1795.

According to ABC 7 New York,

"This treasure may date as far back as 1795, and once served as the farmhouse of Joseph Denton, a descendent of Rev. Richard Denton, one of the founders of the town of Hempstead, New York."

How Did The Most Beautiful McDonald's Become What It Is Today?

ABC 7 New York stated that,

"The community was adamant about keeping the historical structure after the McDonald's Corp. took interest in the location around 1985. McDonald's eventually agreed to restore the mansion and place the restaurant inside of it, rather than demolish the property for a new building."

It wasn't until 1985 that McDonald's purchased the mansion. However, McDonald's wasn't able to knock down the mansion that was about 200 years old.

McDonald's then made it a point to fix the mansion and include a new restaurant for the inside. As the outside may look historic, the inside views look brand new especially the grand staircase entrance.

How Can Guests Visit Their Beautiful McDonald's In The Country?

The village of New Hyde Park is known for the Denton House also known as the McDonald Mansion or most beautiful McDonald's. This popular fast food restaurant is not only bringing in hungry customers but guests who also want to see the most beautiful McDonald's in the country, right in New York state.

Where is the most beautiful restaurant or fast food eatery that you've been to? Share with us below.

