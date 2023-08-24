$1 Million Winning Ticket Found At New York Convenience Store

A New York State resident is now one-million-dollars richer!

New York State has another million-dollar winner! This one was sold at a very popular store with many locations across the Empire State.

The New York Lottery announced one second-prize-winning ticket was sold in New York for the August 22 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls Over

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

No one won the jackpot during Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot was $33 million. According to lottery officials, the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing increases to at least $53 million.

Despite no one winning the jackpot, Tuesday's drawing produced a lot of winners.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 1, 12, 26, 36, 50 with a Mega ball of 7.

$1 Million Dollar Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

Just one second-prize-winning ticket was sold in the United States. That ticket was sold right here in New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The ticket was sold at a convenience store on Long Island

$1 Million Dollar Winning Ticket Sold At Cumberland Farms in New Hyde Park, Nassau County, New York

Google Google loading...

The winning ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms in New Hyde Park on New Hyde Park Road.

"The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education in New York State," the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing