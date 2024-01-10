Frantic Foodies Salivating After News of McDonald’s New Menu Item

Whether you realize it or not, fast food restaurants and chains are some of the most innovative and successful businesses in the history of the world. The reason why these companies are so successful is because they have mastered the skills a wide range of skills.

One of these skills is innovation. Most of these types of companies know that their customers all have their favorites, they all know which items are the most popular, and they know customers love the feeling of comfort to be able to order those favorites whether they are at the usual location down the road or somewhere on the other side of the world. Innovation though is what keeps the company relevant and in the now, which is highly important in the age of social media.

This brings us to today where the arguable King of the Fast Food Industry has made some news regarding a new item coming to their famous menu or in this case, a re-introduction. McDonald's and its famous golden arches, recently announced that for a limited time only, US customers will be able buy not the single, but the Double Big Mac.

Foodies Foaming at the Mouth

For those that didn't know, the Double Big Mac was an item that had debuted on the McDonald's menu back in 2020 with the Little Mac. While the name might not necessarily win points for being clever, it is just about the most accurate name to be given to the gargantuan burger.

The Double Big Mac features not one, not two, not three but FOUR; count'em four, beef patties, stacked between lettuce, pickles, onions, cheese and of course the famous Big Mac Sauce, all on sesame seed bun. McDonald's themselves even described this beast as "double the fun". This isn't the first time McDonald's has experimented with the Big Mac either. According to Yahoo News, McDonald's also sold the Grand Mac and Mac Jr in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Circle the Calendar

The news of the announcement by McDonalds caused waves on social media. Frantic Foodies all quickly began wondering when they could expect the opportunity to try monster burger. The answer to that question is two weeks from now, as January 24, 2024 will be the day that the Double Big Mac becomes available in McDonalds across America.

While the Double Big Mac has is new or at least newer to an American audience, it has been available in other McDonald's restaurants in other parts of the world. According to the New York Post, the Double Big Mac has been a staple menu item in Australia since 2020. The monster meal is also available in Canada and in the United Kingdom.

Interested parties are going to have to get this burger for themselves while they have the opportunity. Like it was back in 2020, the Double Big Mac will only be featured on the McDonald's menu for a limited time. Currently, there's no word yet on how long that time will be or what the expected price will be.

