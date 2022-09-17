More Transportation Options Soon for Sullivan County Residents

Commuters in Sullivan County will have more options to get around the area. Between gas prices and the overall price of maintaining a car, people are trying to avoid driving at all costs. It can be hard to rely on public transportation and try to work it into your schedule. The good news though, residents in Sullivan will soon have more options when it comes to commuting.

What will be happening in Sullivan County?

It's a pretty big deal, over the next 3 years transportation will be expanded in the Sullivan County area. Move Sullivan buses will be providing services to 18 new stops and 8 communities, in addition to the existing two dozen stops across 10 locations. Wow...

When do Move Sullivan County buses operate?

They operate every Monday-Friday from 5:30 am-6:00 pm, but not on holidays. That's a good amount of time to get you where you need to go and take advantage of the services.

What is the goal of the expansion for residents?

It's all part of proving transportation options to residents in Sullivan County. County Manager Joshua Potosek,

"From launching two-new routes to proving every ride at no cost to passengers, Sullivan County is serious about making this work".

What areas do they service?

I'll name a few spots:

Monticello

Liberty

Harris

South Fallsburg & more

If you want more information on the full routes and locations click here. Public transportation is a great way to get to where we need to go in the Hudson Valley and we are very lucky to have it here.

