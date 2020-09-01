More Students Test Positive For COVID at Hudson Valley Colleges

More students tested positive for coronavirus at Marist, Vassar and SUNY New Paltz.

A Marist student who tested positive for COVID-19 has put a temporary quarantine on students living on the 5th floor at Leo Hall, according to Marist College's COVDI-19 Dashboard.

Leo Hall is the college's second-largest freshman dorm. The student who tested positive left campus and will quarantine away from the college, the Marist Circle reports.

Last week, after one student tested positive for COVID-19 many Marist students were ordered to stay in their dorm rooms while other students were kicked off-campus.

Just days before classes were to start, 15 Marist students were suspended for breaking COVID-19 rules.

Classes started last Monday. On Wednesday, college officials announced an off-campus student who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently came into contact with several Marist students, including residents of Champagnat Hall, at an off-campus party.

The student who tested positive was never on campus and didn't any attended class in-person at any point, officials say.

A temporary quarantine was then put into place for all residents at Champagnat Hall. All students who stay at Champagnat Hall were ordered to stay in their room on Thursday, use Grubhub for meals and attend classes online.

Vassar College's COVID-19 dashboard reports two more students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. There are currently 14 active cases at Vassar.

The college describes active cases as "students currently in isolation with a positive diagnostic test result or an employee currently not reporting to work because of a positive diagnostic test result."

On Monday, SUNY New Paltz reported two additional on-campus students tested positive for COVID-19. Both students were close contacts with the first SUNY New Paltz student to test positive for the virus since the first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester.

College officials learned the first student to test positive participated in two pick-up basketball games on Monday, Aug. 24 at 6 a.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7 a.m., in Tony Williams Park in Highland.

The student was not wearing a mask during the games, which is allowed by New York State sports and recreation guidelines but not by SUNY New Paltz standards, officials say.

The 12 students who were involved in those basketball games have all been tested and are in quarantine. The students will remain in quarantine until cleared. The matter is under investigation.