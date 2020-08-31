Hudson Valley Police Officers Help Driver Change Tire

Two Hudson Valley police officers are going viral for helping a driver who was stranded on the side of the road in desperate need of a tire change.

There aren't a lot of positive stories floating around right now. Though it seems like the public likes to feed off of negativity it's important to highlight some good news. Two Hyde Park police officers are getting viral attention for all the right reasons.

According to a post on Facebook shared by the Village of Wappingers Falls PBA,Officer Torres and Officer Sweeney of the Hyde Park Police Department were able to pull over and help a stranded motorist who was reportedly waiting for a tow truck for over 2 hours.

"We are not bad. We are human beings and behind our shields are hearts. Every time we put our uniforms on, we always treat people how we want our love ones to be treated. We strive to make this world a better place, one person at a time. We are proud to be Hyde Park police and to serve our community. I am proud to be called a Hyde park police officer. Hyde park strong." - Officer Torres, Hyde Park Police Department

Credit: Rafael Torres

These officer are here and protect and serve their community. Sometimes officers go above and beyond those words.

