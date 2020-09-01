Action Park Horror Stories

If you grew up in the 80's and 90's you probably have one.

I would have to say that one of the best feelings in the world when you are bored and looking for something to do is when you stumble on to a movie or TV show that you weren't expecting. I think it might be like the feeling you get when you win a little cash on a scratch off ticket...LOL.

That euphoria happened to me over the weekend when I was on the HBO Max app on my phone and I came across the new documentary Class Action Park. I clicked on the description and knew I had to watch it ASAP!

If you've never heard of Action Park, it was a water park in New Jersey that was known for pretty much letting teenagers go and do whatever they wanted. It was mayhem most days and like the teenage CJ when you have a water park, access to things with engines and you add in adult beverages, it was a disaster waiting to happen. Most times disaster is exactly what happened.

I remember one time when I was there, me and a bunch of friends went on the River Rapid ride, where all of us got onto a raft together and went down the river hitting rapids all the way down. At one point we flipped over and got thrown into the water and before you know it like 10 other rafts were slamming into us, over and over and I couldn't get myself above water to catch a breath. IO swear I thought I was going to drown.

It was like being in the ocean and getting caught in waves that keep slamming into you and you cant get your feet underneath you. So scary!!! Thank god we finally got back on the raft and made our way down. I don't think we ever went back on that ride again.

Can you answer this question, When we went to Action Park, what happened? Who got hurt? How did you get scrapped up or bruised?