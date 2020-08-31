Labor Day Enjoy the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market will happen again this Monday (September 7th, Labor Day). Co-hosted with the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market is delicious fun for the whole family.

Held on Monday afternoons from 3 PM to 6 PM May through September, time is running out for you to stop by and pick up fresh farm items. Local produce, eggs, poultry, apples, ciders, honey, plus bread and baked goods. There are also cheeses and prepared foods along with hand soaps and other items you won't be able to leave at the market.

The market is located close to the Poughkeepsie train station. It offers free onsite parking. The market also accepts SNAP and WIC. Everyone is encourage to come by and support local farms and celebrate being part of the community.

When visiting the market you must adhere to the new social distancing guidelines. This also means that protective face coverings must be worn at all times. The Market also asked that you limit the size of your group. The live music and public programming that has been part of the market has been temporarily halted.

Local vendor look forward to seeing you there this coming Monday and through the end of September. It is the perfect place to stop for fresh produce on a Monday as you plan dinner for the week. Plus you will be supporting a local farmer. For more info check them out on Facebook or call (845) 471 - 0589.