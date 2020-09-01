Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Alleged Theft From Motor Vehicles

The man was arrested for reportedly stealing property out of parked cars in New Windsor.

On Friday, police arrested 46-year-old Michael J. Barilla of New Paltz, in connection with allegedly stealing property out of parked cars in the town of New Windsor.

Officials say the incident happened during the overnight hours between August 11 and August 21 along Riley Road and Moores Hill Road. All of the vehicles reportedly were unlocked and parked in driveways.

Barilla is being charged with grand larceny, a class E felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and was released without bail, He is expected to appear in the town of New Windsor Criminal Court on September 20 at 2:00 p.m.

"This type of crime is easily preventable and the Police Department needs the public's help in stopping it from occurring. The public is reminded to lock all cars when parking a car and to also remove all valuables from the interior of the vehicle. This will eliminate the possibility of becoming a victim of this type of crime," the Town of New Windsor Police Department said in a press release.

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes can contact Detective Moore of the New Windsor Police Department at (845-565-7000).