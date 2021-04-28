Two Hudson Valley Towns Topped the List of Popular Places to Move During the Pandemic

If you thought people were rushing to get out of the Hudson Valley, you're actually mistaken.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed so many things for so many people. A big thing that changed for a lot of people was their living situation. Whether they moved in with family, moved in with friends, or just moved all together, locations were changed greatly across the U.S. But what was the place where people moved the most? Believe it or not, it was the Hudson Valley.

According to the New York Times, two Hudson Valley towns were the most moved to places in 2020. These towns are Hudson and Kingston. Hudson and Kingston had the biggest change in net in-migration among U.S. cities with a population of over 50,000 people.

While we've seen multiple reports of people fleeing New York State, we've also seen multiple reports of people coming in droves to the Hudson Valley. However, that "exodus" of people leaving NYC for the Hudson Valley is expected to stop soon.

With this swarm of people leaving New York City for the Hudson Valley came rising home prices. In March 2021, we reported Keller Williams real estate agent Phil Szumlaski said, "Low mortgage rates, combined with low supply and high demand for housing, lit a furious fire under home prices. Most homes are barely lasting a week on the market, most are gone within a few days."

Kingston had the fasting rising home sales in the United States as the Ulster County location was on the "receiving end of the exodus" of New York City residents fleeing the city, according to an early report we published in March 2021. This previous report also said the New York State Association of Realtors believes that housing demand will remain strong in the Hudson Valley. With Kingston being one of the most moved-two places in 2020, it's no surprise housing costs rose so much.

In November 2020, we reported multiple stories of people listing their home for sale and having an offer within 24 hours of it being listed.

