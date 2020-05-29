Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided a little more information about what businesses can reopen during Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening process.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but it appears Cuomo has put that on hold.

Cuomo hasn't really provided much guidance on Phase 2. New York Forward's website, which gave guidance on Phase 1 businesses, prior to Phase 1 starting, hasn't been updated to provide more info on Phase 2 businesses, as of Friday morning.

However, a graphic that appeared during Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing on Thursday did provide a little more info on what businesses can reopen in Phase 2.

Prior to Thursday, a graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:

Phase 2

Professional Services

Finance and Insurance

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate/Rental Leasing

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo showed a similar slide, but the wording was updated.

The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:

Phase 2

All Office-Based Jobs

Real Estate Services

Retail- In-Store Shopping

Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services

The new slide officially noted barbershop and hair salons can reopen in Phase 2 with some unclear limitations. It also confirmed retail stores can allow shoppers to shop in stores.