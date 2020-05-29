More Info on What Can Reopen in New York in Phase 2
Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided a little more information about what businesses can reopen during Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening process.
Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but it appears Cuomo has put that on hold.
Cuomo hasn't really provided much guidance on Phase 2. New York Forward's website, which gave guidance on Phase 1 businesses, prior to Phase 1 starting, hasn't been updated to provide more info on Phase 2 businesses, as of Friday morning.
However, a graphic that appeared during Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing on Thursday did provide a little more info on what businesses can reopen in Phase 2.
Prior to Thursday, a graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:
Phase 2
- Professional Services
- Finance and Insurance
- Retail
- Administrative Support
- Real Estate/Rental Leasing
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo showed a similar slide, but the wording was updated.
The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:
Phase 2
- All Office-Based Jobs
- Real Estate Services
- Retail- In-Store Shopping
- Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services
The new slide officially noted barbershop and hair salons can reopen in Phase 2 with some unclear limitations. It also confirmed retail stores can allow shoppers to shop in stores.