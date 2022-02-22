More Hudson Valley Schools Now Closed Due to Threats on Tuesday

More schools are now suddenly closed on Tuesday morning due to threats characterized as concerning.

Late Monday night parents of students at Roy C. Ketcham school were alerted to an electronic message received by the principal that launched an overnight investigation. Early Tuesday the school announced it would be closed as the investigation continued.

Now, two more Hudson Valley schools have announced that they would also be closing on Tuesday. The Poughkeepsie City School District is shutting down the high school and middle school out of "an abundance of caution."

As the safety of all members of the Poughkeepsie City School District remains paramount, out of an abundance of caution both Poughkeepsie middle and Poughkeepsie high schools will be closed today, February 22, 2022. No instruction will take place and all after school programming at these two sites will be cancelled.

The closures in both school districts do not immediately appear to be related. A social media threat is cited as the reason for the closures in Poughkeepsie while a message sent directly to the principal at Roy C. Ketcham was the catalyst for an investigation by the Wappingers Central School District.

The Poughkeepsie City School District is asking parents to monitor their children's social media accounts in an effort to obtain more information about the threat.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available about both of these ongoing investigations.

